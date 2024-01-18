Bully Ray Praises the Promo Work by Oba Femi on WWE NXT TV

– During this week’s edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray praised the promo work by Oba Femi during last Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT TV. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Femi: Guys, remember the movie 300? The character Leonidas? ‘This is Sparta.’ This guy, Oba Femi, sounds like a warrior. Thus the warrior chant or cry from the crowd. And one of the problems that I’ve had with Drew [McIntyre] — not problems, one of the concerns that I have had with Drew McIntyre in the past, is that I don’t believe that he believes the stuff coming out of his mouth, up until recently.”

On how Femi believes everything he says: “I believe Oba Femi believes what’s coming out of his mouth. This is his destiny. He sounds like a warrior. He sounds like he goes in there without fear. Yes, I can hear the cadence of the first promo and the, ‘Blah blah blah,’ stop. ‘Blah blah blah,’ stop. Didn’t matter. There was conviction there.”