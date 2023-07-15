Bully Ray Praises the Quality of CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray praised the CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe matchup from last week’s AEW Collision. Punk and Joe faced each other one-on-one for the first time in 18 years. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on a moment during the break when CM Punk is hurt outside the ring and Joe breaks the 10-count: “That, to many people, would mean absolutely nothing. I saw that, and I was like, ‘That is the way you do it.’ That is good offense countered by good defense, and Punk was going to go hit an offensive maneuver, and then one chop from Joe — not 900 chops from somebody, not this bull**** spirit of the fight … ‘I chop you, you chop me.’ Nobody registers, nobody sells, and we stand there until people start chanting, ‘This is awesome’ and it gets you absolutely nowhere.”

On why it was a great amtchup: “Two warriors, from 25 years ago, who cut their teeth in Ring of Honor — now standing there in [an] AEW [ring]. So much was done in that match.”

CM Punk beat Samoa Joe in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Cup. Punk will face Ricky Starks in the finals later tonight on AEW Collision.