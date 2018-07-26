Bully Ray Praises Randy Orton’s Smackdown Promo

During his appearance on Busted Open Radio (via wrestlinginc.com), Bully Ray praised Randy Orton’s promo work on Tuesday’s WWE Smackdown…

“I enjoyed a variety of things on Smackdown starting out with Orton’s promo which I think he knocked out of the park. I think he did a great job with it and it was a lot of things. It was the words he was saying and it was also the tone in his voice, the inflection in his voice and the way he delivered it. Randy Orton believed everything he was saying last night. If you listened to the reaction of the people, there was hush over the crowd. That hush wasn’t that they were disinterested. It was a hush like, ‘oh my god Randy does sound pissed off and it sounds like he’s about to take out all his frustrations out on a lot of different people.”