Bully Ray Praises Seth Rollins’ Raw Promo, Would Bet On Brock Lesnar Return

Bully Ray was impressed by Seth Rollins’ promo on WWE Raw and says he’d bet on a Brock Lesnar return. Rollins delivered a promo opposite Paul Heyman on Monday’s show, luring CM Punk out and taking him out before teasing a stomp to Heyman. He didn’t stomp the Wise Man but said that Heyman now owed him a favor to close the show. Bully weighed in on the matter on Busted Open Rario and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Rollins’ promo: “I think Seth did one of his best jobs last night that I can remember in a long time. Seth hit a grand slam last night,” Ray said on “Busted Open Radio” “… I think Seth has been stepping up to the plate in the last three appearances by him. Yes, the music and the clothing and the yada yada [are still a little corny], but Seth has not been coming across as corny to me. And last night, boy oh boy, did Seth make a lot of great points when it comes to the loyalty of Roman Reigns and the friendship of CM Punk.”

On Rollins outfit: “That outfit last night didn’t bother me. And you know what? Maybe there’s a happy medium with his outfits. Maybe there’s a toning down while still staying a bit outrageous, but man, [Rollins’] delivery, his tone, his inflection, and the actual words that he was saying was making complete, total and utter sense.”

On the possibility of a Brock Lesnar return at WrestleMania: “You ever bet 100 bucks on a long shot in the Super Bowl? I’d put 100 bucks on [the return of] Brock Lesnar if I were you. It’s a long shot, but it’s worth the play.”