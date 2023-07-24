Bully Ray Praises Viking Rules Match From Last Week’s WWE RAW

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray praised the Viking Rules match from last week’s episode of WWE RAW, featuring Alpha Academy vs. the Viking Raiders.

He said: “The Viking Raiders and [Alpha Academy] put the ‘entertainment’ in ‘sports entertainment.’ What a fun match. I found myself sitting on the edge of my seat with a giant smile on my face because they were executing everything so well. I thought that Valhalla gave a great spear through the table to [Maxxine Dupri] … it was great!”

He also wished WWE would do more with both teams, adding: “Unfortunately, they don’t do a lot with them often.“