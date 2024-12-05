– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared high praise for the WWE NXT women’s division. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Here’s what I can tell you for sure; the women’s division in NXT has been absolutely killing it. Stepping up to the plate. Might I even say carrying the brand? I think everybody is doing a great job in their spots, but the women’s division is really standing out. The…additions of Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and Zaria…adding so much to this division. Each one of them [is] as strong as the next.”