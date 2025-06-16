Bully Ray Praises Last Week’s WWE RAW Main Event For Its’ ‘Old School Psychology’

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray praised the main event of WWE RAW last week, as GUNTHER won the World Heavyweight title from Jey Uso. In particular, Ray pointed out the ‘old school psychology’ used in the match.

He said: “What you got last night was the best of both worlds. And normally you get that with Gunther. And I’m one of those guys, if I was a producer, if I was Gunther’s producer, I would leave the majority of it in Gunther’s hands. That’s how much confidence I have in him, putting matches together and telling the story that needs to be told on any given night. What I saw last night was old school psychology that worked in 2025 for modern TV wrestling. You’ve got all the good false finishes, the movement false finishes, the moves. Splash off the top, or superkick, or whatever, your powerbomb. You got moves. And even the moves that they did, really nothing crazy special. You’re not seeing any Canadian Destroyers or any nutso stuff like that.“