– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his predictions for the wrestling landscape in 2025. Bully Ray says in 2025, we will be talking either the resurgence or the potential demise of AEW.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion called it his “fair assessment” of the business. Bully Ray stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “TNA will grow, the WWE will grow bigger, and we will either be talking about the resurgence or the demise of AEW, and I go 50/50 on that. I want to see the resurgence, but from what I see right this very moment, I hope we’re not speaking about the demise, and that’s just my fair assessment on everything.”

AEW made its simulcast debut on Max last night with AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen. It was simulcast live on Max while also airing on TBS.