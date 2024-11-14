– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts on potential fifth members for The OG Bloodline and The Bloodline in their WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on the fifth members The Bloodline teams in WarGames: “For me, if you have to have fifth members, imagine the fifth member was Cody, and Cody and Roman had to be on the same side again, and then you didn’t know who was the fifth member on Bloodline 2.0’s side and it’s The Rock.”

On why the best plan is to use Cody Rhodes and The Rock: “Face value, the most easy-to-understand, palatable, digestible [plan] to me is Cody and The Rock.”

WarGames featuring The OG Bloodline vs. The Bloodline goes down on Saturday, November 30 at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. The premium live event will be held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and it will be broadcast live on Peacock.