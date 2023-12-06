– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio earlier this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray made his case for why Brock Lesnar should face Gunther at WrestleMania 40 and fantasy booked how the feud could come together. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on a possible Gunther versus Brock Lesnar match at WrestleMania 40: “I think we’re getting GUNTHER and Brock at WrestleMania because when Brock looks at GUNTHER, he’s gonna be able to talk about ‘Taker’s streak, and ending a streak. Brock is going to be able to remind GUNTHER that, ‘I’m the one who put the one in 21 and one, so at WrestleMania, I’m defeating you.'”

On having Lesnar challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Title: “The thought of Brock as Intercontinental Champion just adds even more credibility. This is where Brock loses to GUNTHER because that loss is going to make GUNTHER. Those 600-700 days as champion will be the good precursor, but beating Brock will be the real accomplishment.”

On how Lesnar will look to end Gunther’s streak as champion: “Brock’s gonna be able to say, ‘Those days don’t matter because I took the streak that really mattered and put an end to it. Now I’m gonna put an end to yours too.'”

In the past, Gunther has openly spoken about his respect for Lesnar and wanting to face him in the ring.