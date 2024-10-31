– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the ongoing feud with The Bloodline against The Bloodline’s original members. Bully Ray believes the feud is now building to bring in former Bloodline member Sami Zayn for a clash at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on The Bloodline vs. The Bloodline at WarGames: “Let’s assume for a moment we’re getting this WarGames match, Bloodline vs. Bloodline … on one side it’s easy to say Solo, Tama Tonga, [Tonga] Loa, Jacob Fatu. … on the other side, Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, who’s the fourth? … We’ve seen Sami be involved in this family’s story probably more than anybody else that doesn’t have a drop of Samoan blood running through their veins.”

On Solo Sikoa talking to Sami Zayn on WWE Raw: “What could Solo have possibly been saying to him? ‘How’s the wife and kids? What are your plans for the holidays?’ Solo is trying to get to Sami. Solo must be trying to offer Sami something. There’s gotta be some incentive.”

Roman Reigns is scheduled to team up with The Usos against The Bloodline this Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel 2024. The premium live event will be held at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.