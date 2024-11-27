– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray predicted that Seth Rollins will eventually be inserted into The Bloodline angle now that CM Punk has joined The OG Bloodline as part of the upcoming WarGames match this weekend at WWE Survivor Series. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on how CM Punk’s role in The Bloodline story will anger Rollins: “I think the part of the puzzle that is the … black sheep … is Seth Rollins. I don’t think Seth is going to be very happy about this. … The next time we can potentially see Seth Rollins is maybe when Roman and Punk are doing their face-to-face on SmackDown. Maybe Seth shows up.”

On a potential feud between Punk and Rollins: “And now, with what we will potentially get from Punk and Seth, I’m just as interested in that as I am The Bloodline. I’m really down to see what goes on with Punk and Seth, because I think Seth will be the heel.”

CM Punk teams with The OG Bloodline against The Bloodline this weekend at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, November 30. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.