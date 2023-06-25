– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray critiqued the AEW return promo of CM Punk on last week’s premiere episode of Collision. Bully Ray critiqued Punk’s recent comments made in the media in his recent interview with ESPN and his comments regarding his backstage heat with The Young Bucks in his promo unless AEW plans to make a program happen with Punk and The Elite. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on a potential CM Punk vs. Hangman Page rematch: “Do I think we’re ever gonna see Punk vs Hangman Page? Yes, I think eventually cooler heads will prevail. I think hopefully, once Punk gets along, plays nice, time heals all wounds, the right people in their ear –- [Chris] Jericho maybe doing what Jericho does best, which is bring people together. [He can] talk to these guys, maybe Mark Henry talks to these guys. Eventually [it will happen]. Short-term no, long-term yes.”

On how Punk should’ve told Punk not to say anything about about it: “This all begins and ends with Tony as the boss. If this wasn’t eventually gonna happen, Tony should have said to Punk ‘Don’t you say a f***ing word’.