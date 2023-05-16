Bully Ray Pushes Back On Idea That John Cena Buried Talent in WWE, Recalls Cena Backing Dudleys

John Cena garnered some criticism during his WWE career over perceived burying of talent, and Bully Ray recently pushed back on those claims. Cena was a guest on Busted Open Radio and Ray talked about how he perceived Cena’s professionalism in WWE, including a time when he backed the Dudleys when their famous “Whazzup!” headbutt spot was cut from a six-man tag team match by a producer. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Cena’s reputation for burying talent: “Sometimes when you’re at a level of a John Cena, just like [when] you’re at a level of a Hulk Hogan, you have a different feel, a different perspective of things. And you just know if something is right or something is not. Hulk was considered back in the day difficult to do business with. He was protecting the business and I think John does that also.”

On Cena backing the Dudleys over the spot: “John blatantly comes us to me and D-Von in gorilla right before we go out. ‘Do the spot, do it right in the middle of the ring, and when they want to know why, don’t worry. I’ll take all the heat for it.’ John has considerably less time in the business than me and D-Von had, but obviously at that moment in time, a much higher star on the card who has Vince’s ear… [He was] saying man to man, eye to eye, ‘I got you.'”