Bully Ray Questions If Fans Should Stay Invested in Cody Rhodes If He Loses To Roman Reigns Again

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray questioned if fans should invest in Cody Rhodes if he doesn’t finish the story and beat Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 40. Rhodes lost to Reigns last year. While it is speculated that he’ll get a rematch this year, WWE hasn’t announced any matches for Wrestlemania.

Bully said: “You just don’t know that if you get to [WrestleMania] 40, and Cody loses, if you take all of the wind out of the fan bases’ sails, where if he loses, why do I still have faith? Why should I still care? Yeah, if he gets screwed over, it’s one thing. But are you going off the air on WrestleMania with Roman going over again? There’s enough of the backlash out there with Roman only working or defending the championship 11 times last year? Are we to expect people to stay that invested in a champion that is hardly seen, despite the fact that we understand that he’s an attraction and he’s a big deal? I think people would be like ‘Screw you, and your big deal.’“