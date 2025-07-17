wrestling / News
Bully Ray Questions Two Nights For WWE Summerslam, Says It Makes Wrestlemania Less Special
In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray questioned the WWE for making this year’s Summerslam, as well as future Summerslams, a two-night event. This year’s event happens on August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Bully said: “Once it [WrestleMania] went to two nights, that made it different, that made it special. Now that SummerSlam is two nights, what’s so special about it [WrestleMania]? This is becoming a little bit too much for me. I don’t want to get burned out. There’s a lot of stuff going on. I would’ve been completely fine of one night of SummerSlam, in Giants stadium, sold out to the rafters, whatever, and just give me a great four-hour show. All killer, no filler. That’s it. Two nights is a little much. This is where I start to start listening to the greed discussion within the WWE. Why do you really need two nights?“
