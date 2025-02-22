Bully Ray Speculates On Randy Orton Possibly Appearing At WWE Elimination Chamber

Bully Ray thinks that we could see Randy Orton make his return at WWE Elimination Chamber to get his revenge on Kevin Owens. Owens is set to face Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned Match at the PPV next weekend, and Bully talked on Busted Open Radio about the potential for Orton, who was written off TV in November via an attack from Owens, to show up during the match.

“If Randy Orton gets involved in a match between Kevin and Sami in Canada, what kind of reaction is that going to get?,” Ray said (per Wrestling Inc). “You think Canadian wrestling fans are going to be pissed off that Randy took Kevin out of the match?”

He continued, “Imagine Kevin is beating the s**t out of Sami with a chair on the floor right, and enough is enough and somebody has to do something about it … he’s about to give him the package piledriver on the announce table, Randy Orton’s music hits. Randy will get the pop for making that save, but you have to set it up the right way, that people won’t be mad that Randy’s coming in on a Canadian.”

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on March 1st from Toronto and airs live on Peacock in the US and Netflix internationally.