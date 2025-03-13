wrestling / News
Bully Ray Rates Potential Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41 ‘Two Thumbs Up’
– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts on the prospective Triple Threat Match WWE appears to be building between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
“It looks like we’re probably gonna get Roman, Punk, and Seth in this three-way at WrestleMania. Where will Heyman’s alliance be? Will it be with Punk? Will it be with Roman? What’s the favor? But I cannot wait, f*** five stars … as one of the boys, I’m telling those men involved, those four men involved – Seth, Punk, Roman, and Paul Heyman – you get two thumbs up from me. And two thumbs up from me means more than any f****n’ star rating that’s out there.”
WWE has not yet announced the matchup for WrestleMania 41. The premium live event will take place over April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.
