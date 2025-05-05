Bully Ray Reacts To Zelina Vega Winning Women’s US Title

Zelina Vega won her first singles title recently when she became the WWE Women’s United States Champion. In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on the title change and the audience reaction to it.

He said: “Zelina Vega has been cooled off for so long, and her real story [was] never taken advantage of. When I [saw] her beat Chelsea, I was like, ‘Yeah. Okay. That’s cool.’”

Ray also noted that he believes the crowd’s reaction to the win was more because of the moment than for Vega herself.