– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recalled a moment in his WWE career when Vince McMahon had him feeling paralyzed with fear. It stemmed form Bully Ray (as Bubba Ray Dudley) going over WWE’s allotted TV time by five minutes. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on going five minutes over WWE’s allotted TV time: “We went five minutes over. If you go one minute over on live TV, you’re getting your ass chewed out. Five minutes over? You’re fired.”

On being paralyzed by fear by McMahon: “Vince looks at me, and he says, ‘If you ever go five minutes over on my live television show again … it better be as good as that.’ That was the first time I ever froze in the wrestling business. I don’t think it ever happened again. I was paralyzed by fear. This was real.”

On there being some leniency on going over time if they did exceptional work: “If you messed up your match, the old man was gonna be staring at you with his glasses down at the tip of his nose, waving his finger, ‘Come over here.'”