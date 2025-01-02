Bully Ray Reflects on the Formation of The Dudley Boyz

– WWE Vault recently released a career retrospective on WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boyz. During the retrospective, Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) recalled forming The Dudley Boyz with D-Von in ECW and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on forming The Dudley Boyz: “I was at a crossroads because I knew that the people were kind of turning on me, and I knew me and D-Von had a chemistry. This is how the Dudleys were put together. I showed up to the ECW Arena, it was about 5 o’clock at night, and I went up to Paul Heyman in his office, which was a table in the middle of the locker room at the ECW Arena. I said, ‘Listen, I think if you put me and D-Von together we’re going to have something.’ Paul looked at me and goes, ‘Okay, let’s try it,’ and that was it.”

Bully Ray on the first time they ever hit the 3D on Spike Dudley: “It is by far the ugliest 3D ever, and we spiked Spike right on his head. Spike helped get me and D-Von over probably more than anybody else.”