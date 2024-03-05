Bully Ray Reflects On Teaming With Sting In TNA

Bully Ray teamed up with Sting in TNA back in 2013, and he looked the experience in the wake of Sting’s retirement. The two teamed up for a TNA TV taping in England in January of that year, and Ray talked about what it felt like teaming with one of his wrestling idols.

“I turned into a little kid all over again,” Bully said (per Wrestling Inc). “I turned into a wrestling fan because it was me and Sting versus the Aces and Eights in a tables match. I’m in my dressing room, and I said to myself, ‘Wow, how cool would it be if I could come out painted up like Sting?’ I was like, ‘Screw it, I’m just going to go ask him.'”

He continued, “[I] knocked on his door, walked in, I go, ‘Will you paint me up?’ He looked at me, and he smiles. He goes, ‘Hell yeah.’ [I got] goosebumps.”

Bully added, “It’s such a perfect moment in time,” Ray said. “You could see the excitement in my eyes and on my face to be able to be standing next to this guy doing our entrance together.”