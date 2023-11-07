– During this week’s edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed last Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel show and addressed complaints on Roman Reigns defending his title against LA Knight at the event. Bully Ray took fans who were complaining about Reigns rarely defending his title and winning his defenses in similar fashion to task for their criticisms of The Tribal Chief. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on wrestling “know-it-alls” complaining about Roman Reigns as champion: “It’s amazing how many ‘know-it-alls’ know nothing at all. Here’s the deal, there are a lot of people pissed off about Roman Reigns and the number of times he defends his championship, but we know he’s an attraction that the WWE is trying to keep special and is also trying to keep safe because the bigger picture is Cody and ‘Mania.”

Bully Ray on WWE keeping Reigns protected and insulated: “Correct. He’s insulated, like the Pope, like the President. People would stop complaining if Crown Jewel would’ve been a different style of Roman match, maybe a better style of Roman match. Something different than the cookie-cutter Roman match.”

On LA Knight losing to Reigns in the main event: “I thought it was a good show. When it comes to Crown Jewel, you have to understand what it is — it is a glorified live event, a glorified house show. You’re only gonna get so muchThe main event — everybody was talking about LA Knight and Roman Reigns, ‘[People saying] LA Knight’s going to win, LA Knight’s going to win.’ C’mon, folks. If you really look at this the correct way, there’s no way in hell WWE was going to put the championship on LA Knight.”

On fan criticism of how Reigns wins his title defenses: “I understand that it works. Kiss [the rock and roll band] puts on the same show every night.”

Reigns beat Knight last Saturday at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He won the match after spearing Knight through the ringside barricade and then hitting Knight once again with another spear in the ring. Roman Reigns has been champion for over 1,163 days.