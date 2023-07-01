– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray critiqued Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay from last Sunday at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II. Bully Ray thought it was a great match, but it fell short in his eyes of being a masterpiece because of one major mistake. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay: “There was something that went on in the match that was a bit glaring to me, that took away from comparing that match to the Mona Lisa. Something happened that, for me, was just like — I don’t understand why they did this.”

Bully Ray on Don Callis getting ejected then coming back out: “Don Callis, about 20 minutes [after getting ejected], comes back down to the ring. And what did the referee do? [Mark Henry: ‘Nothing.’] You force me, mentally, out of the story. I’m so immersed in what is going on, and now I see a manager come back that got thrown out? I’m immediately saying, ‘Okay, why’s the referee not throwing him out?’ You’ve taken my attention and you’ve forced it on something that it should never be forced on.”

On there being no logic to that: “There’s no logic. They could have done it the right way, because if they had brought Don back down and went right into the spot that led to the finish, then it could have made sense. But Don was down there entirely too long. [It] takes all the credibility off the ref that they worked so hard to get on the ref, because the ref did throw Don Callis out.”

On why the match falls short of a masterpiece: “I can’t put the picture of the Mona Lisa up, because this is not the Mona Lisa. I wanted to, so bad, compare that match last night to one of the finest pieces of art known to humanity, but I couldn’t because of that five minutes in time at the end where it seems like AEW … [doesn’t] want to follow the rules or the regulations of keeping the credibility on the referee.”

On how he would rate the match: “Nine. Dude, I was gonna put up a picture of the Mona Lisa. It’s the Mona Lisa! It’s the finest piece of art on the planet, and when I’m watching that match last night, I’m like, ‘This is one of the greatest matches I’ve ever seen,’ because it gave me everything.” Bully lauded the performance of both Omega and Ospreay, but the involvement of Callis kept the match from perfection in his eyes.

The IWGP US Heavyweight Championship match saw Will Ospreay defeat Omega in their rematch to regain the title. The event was held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and broadcast live on pay-per-view.