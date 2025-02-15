Bully Ray Reveals How He’d Work With Tony Khan in AEW

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed AEW and what he would do if he was granted access to the creative side of AEW and how he’d work with company CEO Tony Khan. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on how he would want to work with Tony Khan in AEW: “I would never want Tony Khan to relinquish his part in creative. I would want to work with Tony Khan on creative. Tony Khan is a matchmaker. What I would do with Tony is sit down at a table with Tony, and I would go, ‘Tony, give me your top three fantasy matches that you want to do in three months, six months, a year.’ And when he hands me those fantasy matches, I’ll build stories around them. That’s how you work together…I would never suggest that Tony Khan give up the pencil completely.”

Furthermore, Ray believes that AEW is at an “if not now, then when” moment concerning when to hit the emergency button and revamp its structure. Dave LaGreca sees AEW’s current trajectory as similar to TNA 15 years ago, dubbed “WWE Lite.” To tackle this, they agree that Khan and his creative team must reassess their extensive roster and remember where these stars came from before AEW and how to enhance their character development to stand out and not merely replicate who they were in their previous careers. Most importantly, they should ensure that the characters’ storylines remain consistent.