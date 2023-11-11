Bully Ray Compares Ric Flair and John Cena As All Time Greats

Bully Ray has weighed in on the status of Ric Flair and John Cena in terms of being the greatest of all time. Bully compared the two on Busted Open Radio, naming Cena as WWE’s all-time great while Flair is the overall GOAT.

“John Cena is the GOAT of the WWE. Ric Flair is the GOAT of all time,” Ray said (per Wrestling Inc). “Within the world of WWE, John Cena is a 16-time world heavyweight champion, with Randy Orton creeping up on him. But when it comes to world heavyweight champions, period, somebody who defended their world heavyweight champions around the world in various federations, [or] various territories — it’s Ric Flair.”