Bully Ray Doesn’t Think Rock’s Current WWE Run Is Done Following Raw & NXT Appearances
Bully Ray doesn’t believe we’ve seen the last of The Rock on the Road to WrestleMania. The Final Boss appeared on Raw and NXT last week in appearances that saw him play to the crowd without giving any indication of whether he would be involved in storylines going forward, and Bully weighed in on the matter on Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):
On Rock’s NXT appearance: “The use of the name ‘Final Boss’ was used a lot more often than it was [on Raw]. There’s something telling me -– I don’t know if he’s done.”
On Rock saying that he was “20 steps ahead”: “According to The Rock, I’m just supposed to shut up, forget about it, and just do what I’m told? The last time he thought ’20 steps ahead,’ it bit him in the a**. That ’20 steps ahead’ did not work against the WWE Universe [and] the absolute title wave of Cody supporters that made you pivot.”
On Rock telling Cody Rhodes fans to ‘enjoy the ride’ on NXT: “If this was it for him, there’d be no more ride left. That last piece of verbiage from the Rock insinuates that the next phase of the ride is yet to come.”
