Bully Ray Thinks The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Could Sell Out the Rose Bowl

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray spoke about the potential of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns and said he thinks it could sell out the Rose Bowl. The venue is located in California. While it has a capacity of 89,702, it once held 106,869 for the 1973 Rose Bowl game.

Bully said: “I definitely think Rock and Roman — at some point, whether that’s main-eventing Night 2 of SummerSlam next year or WrestleMania, whatever it is, it’s going to be huge. I think Rock and Roman sells out the Rose Bowl, and that’s a hundred thousand people.“