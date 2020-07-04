Update on Bully Ray’s ROH Contract Expiring, Bully Ray Now a Free Agent

– As previously reported, it was reported by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the ROH contract for Bully Ray expired. PWInsider released a new report with some additional details on Bully Ray’s status.

According to PWInsider, Bully Ray’s ROH contract expired on April 1, and his departure had already been agreed upon by both sides in March before the pandemic caused numerous wrestling shutdowns. The original plan was for Ray to stay on until Supercard of Honor during WrestleMania Weekend, which had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Ray was going to finish his storyline with Maria Manic.

Per the report, there was no animosity between ROH and Ray. Both parties reportedly saw that there was nothing else for him to do in the promotion presently.

Additionally, as of right now, Bully Ray is reportedly a free agent, and he’s free to sign or work with any promotion that offers him a deal or contract.