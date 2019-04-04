Bully Ray Thinks ROH Needs To Become Unpredictable

In an interview with Sporting News, Bully Ray spoke about how Ring of Honor needs to find its own identity and how he thinks it should become a more unpredictable promotion. Here are highlights:

On his first memories of Madison Square Garden: “My very first memories of Madison Square Garden is actually seeing events being broadcast on the MSG Network. As a kid growing up. I would watch the WWF on WOR Channel 9 on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. And then when they had a special event, they would broadcast it from Madison Square Garden. It was such a big deal to see an event from Madison Square Garden as opposed to seeing it from their taped TV shows that would happen at Allentown or Scranton or wherever. And then when I was 12 years old, I was in the front row the night that Jimmy Snuka jumped off the top of the steel cage and hit the Superfly Splash on Don Muraco. It’s the same night (Tommy) Dreamer was there and the same night that Mick Foley was there. I remember Jimmy Snuka coming to the ring and, because I was in the front row, he got so close to where I was sitting that I was actually able to touch him on the shoulder. So, I have real memories as a kid of Madison Square Garden watching wrestling there.”

On the first time he wrestled in the building: ” I’m not sure if I wrestled in Madison Square Garden before our tables match with The Hardyz, I believe that might have been the first time because I don’t think we worked a live event before that. But the Royal Rumble 2000 was the first-ever tag team tables match in the WWE and it was The Hardyz versus The Dudleyz. We tore the house down. That’s the night that The Dudleyz really put their name on the map in the WWE. It’s a night that I will always say, for me personally, that’s where I staked my flag in the ground and I said that myself and Devon are here for a reason. We’re out to prove ourselves and that night we really did. If you’re going to prove yourself someplace, if you’re going to put your name up there with everyone else in the company during the Attitude Era, you might as well do it in The Garden. You can’t make a bigger stake than that.”

On Ring of Honor’s place after the creation of AEW: “For Ring of Honor, I think they are going to be in a unique position that they’ve never been in before. For 17 years, Ring of Honor has existed in its own safe place in the wrestling world. Ring of Honor didn’t screw with anybody and nobody screwed with Ring of Honor. Ring of Honor never had any direct competition. Ring of Honor, after The Garden, is going to be put under a microscope because if you go in front of 16-17,000 people, when you go to your regular live events in smaller venues, you need to make sure those smaller venues are sold out, standing room only and a line out the door to see your product. People are going to look at that. They’re going to compare the amount of people that were at Madison Square Garden to the normal business that Ring of Honor does. Like I said, they will be under a microscope.

I believe the second task that Ring of Honor has is with the creation of AEW that, for the first time, Ring of Honor will have direct competition for their fanbase because AEW fans are Ring of Honor fans. I think the thing that Ring of Honor needs to work on is identity. We’ve always known who they are for 17 years. Some of the best wrestlers, some of the best athletes, some of the most exciting wrestlers and matches we’ve seen but now they have to take the next step as they’re carving out their identity. If WWE is the greatest in sports entertainment and Ring of Honor is the best entertaining sport, now AEW are the cool kids in town. I think Ring of Honor needs to become very unpredictable. I think Ring of Honor needs to take chances that they’re not used to taking. Maybe look for some talent that they wouldn’t normally go after. Bully Ray and Ring of Honor, it was like oil and water at first but I’m proud to say that the relationship has worked very well. That’s what I’d like to see Ring of Honor do personally.”