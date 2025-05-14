Bully Ray on How Sabu Would Have Reacted To WWE Tribute on RAW

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray spoke about WWE’s tribute to Sabu on this past Monday’s episode of RAW and how he thinks the ECW legend would have reacted to it. He noted that Chris Jericho texted him about one aspect Sabu would not have liked. The episode featured Michael Cole and Pat McAfee talking about Sabu, before a graphic aired featuring his real name, Terrence Brunk.

Bully said: “I hope Jericho does not get mad at me for this, but I’m gonna pull back the curtain a little bit. When WWE put up the whole thing last night about ‘in memory of’ and it said Terrance Brunk, Jericho texted me and he said, ‘Sabu would’ve hated this. He would’ve never have appreciated it.’ And I understand what Chris is talking about just knowing Sabu, whether it was the use of the name Terry, [Sabu saying] ‘that’s not who I am,’ or ‘now you put me over [now] that I’m dead.’“