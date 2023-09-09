Bully Ray on Why Samoa Joe Is a Credible Challenger for MJF

– On Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained why Samoa Joe works very well as a credible threat to AEW World Champion MJF. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On Samoa Joe’s interaction with MJF at AEW All Out: “When Joe came out there, I felt the whole mood change. I saw a credible challenger to MJF’s World Heavyweight Championship. Not that Adam Cole wasn’t credible or not that anybody else hasn’t been credible, but there’s just something different about Joe.”

Bully Ray on Joe as a threat to MJF: “It’s just this feeling that Joe can take you out at any given moment. Joe being bigger than Max. Joe being a heavyweight that can really bring it to Max.”

Bully Ray on Samoa Joe being a better choice for MJF than Roderick Strong: “Some type of a credible challenge[r] who is involved in the story is Roderick Strong, but if you’re asking me to choose between Joe and MJF, and Strong and MJF, it’s Samoa Joe all day long.”