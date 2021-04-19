Bully Ray Compares Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair’s Staredown to Hogan and Andre, Praises Women’s Division

Bully Ray was a big fan of Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37 and put it in rare territory in terms of the pre-match moment between them. Bully discussed the events of WrestleMania week on last week’s The Bump, and you can check out the video and some highlights (per Wrestling Inc) below:

On the state of WWE’s womens division: “I am so excited for the future with Bianca [Belair], Rhea [Ripley], Raquel [González], Charlotte [Flair], Sasha [Banks], Nattie [Natalya], Bayley and Asuka. When you look at those names on paper, the possibilities are endless. I saw the picture on social media this morning of Raquel, Bianca and Rhea from a couple of years ago to what they are now as champions across all platforms on the WWE. I looked at girls who became women. I watched rookies who became champions. It was great to see Bianca, Raquel and Rhea all achieve victories over WrestleMania week.”

On Banks and Belair’s WrestleMania staredown: “Look at Sasha and Bianca face-to-face. I’m going to make a crazy comparison here about another WrestleMania moment. But think about Andre and Hogan face-to-face, soaking it all in. I wish they would have stayed there just a little bit longer, but that moment is going to stand out to me from this year’s WrestleMania.”

On his favorite moments from WrestleMania week: “My favorite moment was the face-to-face that I just told you about. I really like Sasha and Bianca staring at each other. I love the story that was told without any story being told. As far as the match, WALTER versus Ciampa.”