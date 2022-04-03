wrestling / News
Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley & More React to Steve Austin Match at WrestleMania 38
The wrestling world got to see Steve Austin return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 and Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley, Matt Hardy and more took to social media to react. As you surely know, the main event of last night’s PPV saw Austin’s appearance on the Kevin Owens show turn into a No Holds Barred match, which Austin ultimately won.
To absolutely no one’s surprise, the match was one of the top topics on social media and you can see some Twitter reactions below from the likes of Ray, Banks, Foley, Hardy, Lance Storm, Byron Saxton and more:
Austin just gave us every last drop he had left in his tank.
KO bumped his ass off.
Amazing segment…should it have gone on last?
What did you think of night 1 of #WrestleMania ?
Match of the night?@BustedOpenRadio pic.twitter.com/cnOt3nfTS1
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) April 3, 2022
I fn love @steveaustinBSR #WrestleMania
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) April 3, 2022
I am so ready for A
FINAL CAN OF WHOOP ASS!
Or the #AssWhip as @milanmiracle called it!#WrestleMania
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 2, 2022
I didn’t think anyone was ever going to pull this off better than Kurt did. I was wrong https://t.co/6GJdMNURvb
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 3, 2022
Sometimes when you lose, you really win. @FightOwensFight
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 3, 2022
KO 3:16 👏🏻
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 3, 2022
@steveaustinBSR Got me again 🤦🏽♂️#WrestleMania
— Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) April 3, 2022
There’s thinking you’re over…
Then there’s @steveaustinBSR Pop
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 3, 2022
HELL YEAH 🍻 @steveaustinBSR
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) April 3, 2022
And we’re not even done yet 😜#WrestleMania
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 3, 2022
Hell of a way to end night 1! pic.twitter.com/DSVE4V5kNG
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 3, 2022
STEVE AUSTIN BUBBA I LOVE YOU #WrestleMania
— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) April 3, 2022
Stone Cold Steve Austin with, potentially, one of the greatest send-home matches ever. #WrestleMania
— Josiah Williams is Black. (@JDeanWilliams) April 3, 2022
Not what I expected …however … I ain’t mad
— Capt. Shawn Dean (@ShawnDean773) April 3, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Reveals His Top Goal in WWE, Discusses What He Told Vince McMahon, His AEW Departure
- Production Details On Kevin Owens and Steve Austin Segment Tonight
- Kevin Owens and AJ Styles Give Their Thoughts On Tony Khan Buying Ring of Honor
- Paul Heyman On The Rock Potentially Returning At WWE WrestleMania 38, Possible Year-Long Storyline With Roman Reigns