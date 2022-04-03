wrestling / News

Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley & More React to Steve Austin Match at WrestleMania 38

April 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Steve Austin WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

The wrestling world got to see Steve Austin return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 and Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley, Matt Hardy and more took to social media to react. As you surely know, the main event of last night’s PPV saw Austin’s appearance on the Kevin Owens show turn into a No Holds Barred match, which Austin ultimately won.

To absolutely no one’s surprise, the match was one of the top topics on social media and you can see some Twitter reactions below from the likes of Ray, Banks, Foley, Hardy, Lance Storm, Byron Saxton and more:

