Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley & More React to Steve Austin Match at WrestleMania 38

The wrestling world got to see Steve Austin return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 and Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley, Matt Hardy and more took to social media to react. As you surely know, the main event of last night’s PPV saw Austin’s appearance on the Kevin Owens show turn into a No Holds Barred match, which Austin ultimately won.

To absolutely no one’s surprise, the match was one of the top topics on social media and you can see some Twitter reactions below from the likes of Ray, Banks, Foley, Hardy, Lance Storm, Byron Saxton and more:

Austin just gave us every last drop he had left in his tank. KO bumped his ass off. Amazing segment…should it have gone on last? What did you think of night 1 of #WrestleMania ? Match of the night?@BustedOpenRadio pic.twitter.com/cnOt3nfTS1 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) April 3, 2022

I am so ready for A

FINAL CAN OF WHOOP ASS! Or the #AssWhip as @milanmiracle called it!#WrestleMania — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 2, 2022

I didn’t think anyone was ever going to pull this off better than Kurt did. I was wrong https://t.co/6GJdMNURvb — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 3, 2022

Sometimes when you lose, you really win. @FightOwensFight — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 3, 2022

KO 3:16 👏🏻 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 3, 2022

And we’re not even done yet 😜#WrestleMania — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 3, 2022

Hell of a way to end night 1! pic.twitter.com/DSVE4V5kNG — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 3, 2022

STEVE AUSTIN BUBBA I LOVE YOU #WrestleMania — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) April 3, 2022

Stone Cold Steve Austin with, potentially, one of the greatest send-home matches ever. #WrestleMania — Josiah Williams is Black. (@JDeanWilliams) April 3, 2022