Bully Ray Says AEW Cannot Afford To Lose Chris Jericho

Speaking on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics including the value of Chris Jericho to AEW.

On Jericho helping AEW: “He’s trying to entertain you with the band, entertain you with the backstage segments, always reinventing himself,” Ray said. “Jericho is doing everything and everything to help AEW out, whether that’s with young talent himself, you name it. He checks every single frickin’ box. Yet they give him the backlash and the hate that they do. Why? Why, AEW fans? Why?”

On Jericho putting over other talent: “He’s putting other talents in great positions,” the WWE Hall of Famer said. “He’s giving other talents the rub, but he can’t be the other talent for the other talent. He can only put them in the best position to succeed. He can only present them with the best opportunities to succeed. Then they have to execute.”