Bully Ray Says He Can’t Find Any Holes in Gunther’s Work

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had high praise for WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, noting how he’d want to watch Gunther wrestle every night. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Gunther: “I think if you gave me a choice and you said you can only watch one person’s match tonight, I think I’d say GUNTHER, ’cause I know I’m going to get something that I love. I know that there’s going to be a great story in the match along with great physicality. I’m just saying like maybe a top three guy, he’s bang for your buck, give me a GUNTHER match.”

On why he likes Gunther’s ring work: “Dude, GUNTHER and Sami Zayn is really good stuff. It doesn’t scream Rock-Hogan, but, man, is it a great match. GUNTHER, he’s so, so good at what he does, I don’t try to find holes in people’s game. You watch GUNTHER’s stuff, you can’t find holes in his game.”

At last weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, The Ring General successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso in the main event. The show was broadcast live on NBC and streamed on Peacock.