Bully Ray Says Charlotte’s Smackdown Promo Was Stronger Than Becky Lynch’s

– Bully Ray discussed Becky Lynch and Charlotte’s promos on this week’s episode of Smackdown during the latest Busted Open Radio. Highlights are below (via Wrestling Inc):

On Lynch’s return on Smackdown: “She (Lynch) mentioned about, when the man’s away for this long – something – I forget the line she used. But she got a mediocre reaction because the people didn’t really understand what she meant. You want that first line to hit so hard that those people are popping louder than when you first came out. You want that first line to hit so good that they’re chanting Becky all over again. Whatever Becky said, did NOT grab those people. They were with her but they were with her just because they were out there. That first line, ya know, it wasn’t (Stone Cold Steve) Austin hitting that first line.” [Becky said] ‘For those of you who may not remember me, I’m Becky Lynch. I’m the Smackdown Women’s Champion. I’m the hottest superstar in the business. I’m the man and I’m back!’ Whatever she said in that moment did not capture the people the way she had with the entrance.”

On Charlotte having the stronger promo: “I’m not saying they did a bad job – I like the back and forth – but they could have given her some better stuff. Because they gave Charlotte better stuff. Charlotte’s promo was stronger than Becky’s last night. I believe Charlotte won the war of words last night. She had more confidence…I’m not saying Becky is weak. I’m saying Charlotte was stronger.”