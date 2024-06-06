Bully Ray Says Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Need a Wrestling Manager

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray addressed some recent comments by Cody Rhodes about wanting a classic wrestling manager during his title reign. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On Cody wanting a classic wrestling manager: “I do not believe that Cody Rhodes needs anybody as his manager. … If Cody was to take on a manager, a la an Arn Anderson, I would really need to know why. The one name that popped into my head that Arn Anderson reminded me of, would remind me of, if he were to manage Cody. Who would Arn remind you of, if he were to manage Cody? Arnold Skaaland.”

On Cody Rhodes not needing a manager: “I’m an Arn fan, I understand what he was able to accomplish, you know, in AEW with Cody. I get their relationship there. I think that was more about nostalgia than anything else. I don’t think Cody needs anybody.”

Cody Rhodes last defended his title last month at WWE King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He beat Logan Paul in order to retain his title.