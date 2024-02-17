– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray compared Cody Rhodes to Luke Skywalker from the Star Wars franchise, noting how Cody Rhodes in his quest to “finish the story” is like Luke Skywalker’s journey in the saga. Bully ray said on Rhodes (via WrestlingInc.com), “Cody really is the Luke Skywalker of the wrestling world right now. When all this is said and done, Cody will become so strong within the WWE Universe that he’ll be able to do things babyfaces haven’t done for a long time.”

At WrestleMania 40, Rhodes will get another chance to finish the story. He will challenge WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns for the title in a rematch from WrestleMania 39. The event is scheduled to take place over two days on April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.