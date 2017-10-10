WWE News: Bully Ray Says Crowd Wasn’t Crazy For Shield Reunion, Kalisto Says He Knew He’d Be Cruiserweight Champion

– Bully Ray posted the following on Twitter, commenting on last night’s Shield reunion…

. #RAW crowd LOVED Shield reunion…but did not go CRAZY for it. Watch. Listen. (think Austin, Rock pops) — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) October 10, 2017

– Here is video of Kalisto, commenting onlast night’s cruiserweight title win on Raw. In the video, Kalisto dedicates the win to Eddie Guerrero, who would have celebrated a birthday on Monday. Kalisto says he knew one day he would be Cruiserweight Champion and says he’s not dropping the title for a very long time. He goes on and says he wants to display his art, and will give opportunities to those who deserve it and fight the best. Now that Enzo isn’t champion. He says he just wants to show the beautiful art that the cruiserweights have, but now, he’s enjoying his moment.