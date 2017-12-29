Bully Ray Says Dolph Ziggler Should Leave WWE To Help His Career

– Bully Ray discussed Dolph Ziggler’s WWE status and more in a recent episode of Busted Open Radio. Highlights are below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On Ziggler describing himself as someone who can work with anyone but doesn’t get pushes: “It’s the truth. You never want to have that stigma. You never wanna be known as, ‘He’s a good little worker.’ Because when you are a good little worker, the ‘curse of the worker,’ that’s the role that you fit in. A boss looks at you as, ‘Ok. He’s the guy that I can put in any role at any given time. And since there aren’t a lot of guys like that, you get put in a weird spot. That spot is, your gonna make a very, very good living, we’re gonna keep you around for a long time, but you’re never gonna be ‘the guy.’ Maybe, every once in a while, we’ll shuffle you up to the main event, but it’s only gonna be for a cup of coffee and a biscuit, and then we’re gonna double park you back on the back burner for when we need you again. And that is what Dolph Ziggler has been going through for a long time.”

On Ziggler’s last contract renewal: “[I think Ziggler had] one and a half feet out the door, and at the very last second, Vince probably step in and gave him stupid money, and that’s why he stayed.”

On Ziggler needing to go elsewhere to help his career: “Dolph Ziggler in a place like House of Hardcore would be amazing. I would love to see Dolph in a House of Hardcore, my second choice would be a Ring of Honor, but I definitely think once he gets out there, and allowed to be the version of Dolph Ziggler that he knows he can be, and the version that we’ve seen glimpses up in the past, [he’ll do well].”

On Ziggler’s current state in WWE: “He’s still going out there and trying to steal the show every night, so he’s still passionate about it. He’s just so unhappy. He’s stuck in a perpetual state of mediocrity. He’s in what I like to call wrestling quicksand: every single time you try to get out, you get sucked back down lower. And after a while, man does that get frustrating.”