wrestling / News
Bully Ray Says He Got Emotional Watching Sting’s Entrance at AEW Revolution
– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had high praise for the entrance Sting made for his last match at AEW Revolution on Sunday. The entrance featured Sting’s sons dressed up as past iterations of him before he made his entrance to Metallica’s “Seek and Destroy,” which he once used as his entrance theme in WCW.
Speaking on the moment, Bully Ray said (via WrestlingInc.com), “For me, it gave me goosebumps and choked me up just a little bit. I got to be a part of that show when I never thought I would be. To me that was a personal moment knowing I got to be a part of Sting’s career.”
In the main event of AEW Revolution, Sting and Darby Allin beat The Young Bucks in Sting’s last match, retaining their AEW Tag Team Titles, which will now be vacated.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Loved The Rock’s Smackdown Promo
- Vince McMahon Selling 5.35 Million Shares Of TKO Stock
- Chelsea Green Thought WWE Would Be Angry Over Matt Cardona Wearing WWE Women’s Tag Title Replica
- Roman Reigns, Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer React to Paul Heyman Joining WWE Hall of Fame