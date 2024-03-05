– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had high praise for the entrance Sting made for his last match at AEW Revolution on Sunday. The entrance featured Sting’s sons dressed up as past iterations of him before he made his entrance to Metallica’s “Seek and Destroy,” which he once used as his entrance theme in WCW.

Speaking on the moment, Bully Ray said (via WrestlingInc.com), “For me, it gave me goosebumps and choked me up just a little bit. I got to be a part of that show when I never thought I would be. To me that was a personal moment knowing I got to be a part of Sting’s career.”

In the main event of AEW Revolution, Sting and Darby Allin beat The Young Bucks in Sting’s last match, retaining their AEW Tag Team Titles, which will now be vacated.