Bully Ray Says It Feels Good to Return to the Gimmick

– Bully Ray spoke with AMBY for a new interview. The former Bubba Ray Dudley discussed his WWE run, returning to the Bully Ray gimmick and more. Highlights are below:

On who always manages to entertain him: “There’s entirely too many to mention, there are a lot of wrestlers [or] entertainers out there today. I mean in the Ring of Honor locker room alone, man, you can’t even pick one, [Christopher] Daniels, [Frankie] Kazarian, [and] Jay Lethal is like the master of all trades who can do anything.”

On playing the “Bully Ray” gimmick again: “It does feel good to be Bully Ray again, because I believe it’s what the fan want to see. People have been telling me since I created Bully Ray like six years ago, this is the side of me they like the best. Going back to WWE with D-Von and having our final run there as The Dudleys was a lot of fun, we went all over the world, we had a blast. But I know from the fan’s perspective it’s not exactly what they wanted. So, I’m happy to be able to come out here with Ring of Honor and be the version of myself that I enjoy the most and that the fans enjoy the most.”

On how quickly ROH contacting them after their WWE contracts ended: “Yeah, Ring of Honor did contact me and D-Von a day after our WWE contracts expired and they wanted me and D-Von to come in and work there. We were very interested, D-Von has a larger family, D-Von wanted to take a step back for a little while, so I said, ‘Bro, you do what you gotta do and I’m gonna keep doin’ what I do’ and that was it. I always knew Ring of Honor and Bully Ray would be a perfect fit.”