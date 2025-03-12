– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke about the match between Mariah May and Toni Storm at last Sunday’s AEW Revolution. Bully Ray praised the wrestlers as the MVPs of the event. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on May vs. Storm at AEW Revolution: “I just want to say Mariah May, Toni Storm, bravo ladies. Bravo to the both of you, that was an incredible effort. It was fun to watch, it was above and beyond probably what people expected, your willingness to go out there and put your bodies on the line for the entertainment of the fans.”

On five stars not doing the match justice: “Five stars does not do it justice, nor would I give you five stars, but from one of your fellow pro wrestlers, from one of the people that you could share a locker room with and be on the road with, two thumbs up from one of the boys…to me, Toni Storm and Mariah May, the co-MVPs of Revolution. That match, match of the night.”

Storm defeated May in their Falls Count Anywhere Match to retain her AEW Women’s World Championship. The event was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California and broadcast live on pay-per-view.

“Timeless” Toni Storm (c) (with Luther) defeated Mariah May by pinfall

