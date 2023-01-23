Bully Ray Says He Was Contacted For 30th Anniversary of RAW, Explains What He Wanted To Do

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc, Bully Ray revealed that he was contacted to appear at tonight’s 30th anniversary of RAW, but it won’t happen. He explained he wanted to put over younger talent tonight, specifically mentioning Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable and Otis. He added that he didn’t want to be involved in a backstage segment where stars show up for a few moments and that’s it.

He said: “I did get a phone call about it. I did say that if me and D-Von were going to do something that would be able to help another tag team, like maybe go out there and do the ‘Wassup’ spot and ‘Get the tables’ with another tag team, and kind of let them get the rub or the shine off of playing one of the hits. I would have been more than happy to do that, never got a callback and I’m here talking to you guys.”

Mark Henry added: “Why would the term ‘giving them a rub’ exist if it wasn’t prevalent? Like that is what’s gotta be done tonight.“