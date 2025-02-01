Bully Ray Says He’s Learned ‘Huge’ Information About The Royal Rumble

Bully Ray is teasing a major development for tomorrow’s WWE Royal Rumble based on information he’s learned. The WWE Hall of Famer gave a vague tease on Busted Open Radio about “inside information” he has obtained, though he wouldn’t say what. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On what he learned: “It’s going to be big. Inside information on a need-to-know basis, and I needed to know … I’m telling you, what I found out this morning for the Rumble, big is not the right word. Huge.”

On the men’s and women’s Rumble matches: “I’m going to tell you this: As of 8:45 a.m. this morning, there is no easy route in the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble.”