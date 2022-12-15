wrestling / News

Bully Ray Says Impact Wrestling Would Love to Have Mandy Rose, Tells Her to Contact Him

December 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Mandy Rose Image Credit: WWE

– During today’s Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed WWE releasing former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Bully Ray claimed that if AEW doesn’t sign her soon, Impact Wrestling would love to have her. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Tony Khan needing to sign Rose: “If I was Tony Khan, I would’ve sent my jet to Mandy’s house, and the first person you would’ve seen on ‘Dynamite’ last night was Mandy Rose. I understand that [she has a non-compete], but if that non-compete stuff wasn’t in the way, it’s a no-brainer.”

Bully Ray on Impact Wrestling wanting Rose if AEW doesn’t sign her: “If she doesn’t go to AEW, 1,000 percent Impact would love to have her because she’s a star and she’s great in the ring. And if AEW doesn’t jump on that, Impact will. Mandy Rose, call me, text me, DM me.”

