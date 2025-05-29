– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray critiqued the world heavyweight title run of Jey Uso. Bully Ray revealed that he doesn’t think Jey Uso feels like a proper world heavyweight champion in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Uso: “Jey Uso to me feels like a guy who won the World Heavyweight Championship, he doesn’t feel like the World Heavyweight Champion. Did you, or did you not feel that in the promo between Jey Uso and GUNTHER that Jey Uso lost his spot, was confused, forgot what he wanted to say? … there was an uncomfortable silence, there was a pregnant pause, I almost picked up on GUNTHER maybe saying some things to Jey Uso to get him back on track.”

On how WWE needs to get Uso’s world heavyweight title run back on track: “You know how Jey Uso finally got back on track? With the one word, four letters, blah, blah, blah … that to me, is concerning because where are they? Where’s the real emotional investment? Are they just showing up to say Yeet?”

Uso will be in action at WWE Money in the Bank 2025, teaming with former Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes against the reigning WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena and Logan Paul. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, June 7 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.