Bully Ray Says Kurt Angle Could Have Another WWE Title Run

– Bully Ray discussed the possibility of Kurt Angle having another run with the WWE Championship on Busted Open Radio. Speaking with Dave LaGreca (per WZ), Bully Ray addressed Angle saying in a Facebook Q&A that he hopes to have another run as WWE Champion.

“Kurt Angle is a f***ing machine,” Ray said. “There’s nothing he can’t do; he has a gear that most wrestlers don’t have. If Kurt Angle was in the ring right now working with some of these younger guys, he’d be tearing the house down. He’s the guy to be teaching high-end Superstars how to get to the next level. Kurt is that damn good in the ring. If there was something where Kurt Angle is a really good story, where Kurt had to come out of retirement and wrestle again, I think he could do it. Get some reps under his belt, Kurt is a great storyteller in the ring, he has a great moveset, he understands psychology; there’s nothing that Kurt Angle couldn’t do. [Kurt is] one of my favorite people to be in the ring with when I was working singles matches, because I had total trust and confidence in him that he would be able to put a match together that would benefit the both of us. A lot of those young guys and girls could learn from Kurt Angle.”