Bully Ray Says He Has a Nice Relationship With Randy Orton Now

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recalled his past issues with Randy Orton some years ago. He noted that a documentary team once tried to get him to speak badly about Orton earlier in his career, recalling his words of “about how he was a miserable prick.” Bully Ray turned the offer down. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Me and Randy have squashed all of our issues, all of our problems. Neither one of us want to speak a bad word about one another ever again. We have a nice relationship now. Hugging and kissing when we see each other. But yeah, there were times, as I said before, that he was a bad apple early in his career and that ‘miserable prick’ thing, as Hunter pointed out, kind of followed him. This is probably the least miserable we’ve ever seen Randy since he’s come back from injury.”

Bully Ray is set to return to action on this week’s WWE NXT. He will team with Trick Williams against Ethan Page and Ridge Holland at the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show is scheduled for Wednesday, November 6. It will air live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.